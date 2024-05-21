Ranking the 5 biggest busts of the Chicago White Sox rebuild
1. Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada is nothing short of the biggest bust in White Sox history.
Yoan Moncada is the number one bust of the Chicago White Sox rebuild and it is for a few different reasons.
For one, he was the poster boy of the entire thing. When acquired by the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade, he was the number one prospect in all of baseball. It was a sure shot that he was going to be a superstar.
When you look at his overall career numbers, they aren't the worst thing of all time. He was a slightly above average player for most of his career but he was never healthy enough to play full seasons a lot of the time anyway.
Being a slightly above-average player at times to a bad player at other times is not good enough. They needed him to be the leader of this thing and he was far from it.
Expectations can create a different sort of narrative around a player and Moncada suffers from that. He would be considered a good player if he were a fourth-round draft pick but he was a star prospect that didn't become a big-time MLB player.
Moncada was also wildly overpaid before he ever stepped foot on a Major League field. The White Sox paid for his potential and it didn't work out.
Even in 2024, he is hurt. He has played in 11 games so far this season and it doesn't sound like he'll be back any time soon. It won't be long before he is off the team.