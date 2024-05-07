This ranking shows the Chicago White Sox offseason was a failure
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz tried to improve the clubhouse chemistry and the defense during the offseason.
He seems to have fixed a toxic clubhouse although it meant sacrificing wins and adding good players.
However, upgrading the defense seems to have failed. Fielding Bible has the White Sox ranked dead last in defensive runs saved.
That stat is one of the four best ways to measure defensive effectiveness. When it comes to the traditional fielding stats, the Sox are also near the bottom of the league. The Sox are 27th in team fielding percentage and in the bottom 10 in errors.
Trying to upgrade the defense was not a bad idea. The problem was Getz added players who cannot hit well.
Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong are not exactly making up for the defensive struggles by crushing the ball at the plate. Well, DeJong is hitting the ball hard, on the rare times he makes contact.
The other reason Getz' goal to upgrade the defense was setting up the season up to fail was he needed other people tell him it was a good idea. He admitted that he spoke with other free agents who said the team should upgrade its glove work.
Anyone with eyes could see how bad the Sox were on defense last season.
Then Getz used his limited financial resources on players that was going to leave the team with a very small margin of error. So when the team has defensive miscues, it just further hurts the team's chance to win.
Maybe that is why this team has been shut out more than they have won this season.