Ranking the top 3 Chicago White Sox extension candidates
We are getting ready for a big 2023 Chicago White Sox season here. After the disaster that was the 2022 season, they have a lot to prove.
They are bringing in a new manager with some new players that are all hoping to help the core that already exists get back to contending.
They are a team that has some players that are going to need some extensions soon. There are a few of them worthy of it and a few that aren't quite there yet but can be soon.
The 2023 season is going to be big for all of them as they try to get better. These are the three players that are trying to prove that they are worthy of a big-time extension:
1. Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease has to prove that he can go out and be elite once again.
Everyone in Chicago White Sox land wants to throw Lucas Giolito out the window but forgets that he was a top-ten AL pitcher in 2019, 2020, and 2021. One bad 2022 season and everyone wants him gone. However, after literally one dominant season, we are ready to send Dylan Cease to the Hall of Fame.
Dylan was incredible in 2022. He finished in second place for the American League Cy Young last year and signed Scott Boras to be his agent. There is no doubt that he is preparing for a big payday in the future. We can only hope he proves that he is worth it and it is with the White Sox.
However, Cease still does just remain a candidate for an extension rather than a lock. He only has one truly great season under his belt (he was good but not elite in 2021) so he has to go out there and do it again. Hopefully, there is even another level that he can get to and the White Sox take advantage.