Ranking the White Sox's 6 most tradable assets
5. Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman is a reliever that the Chicago White Sox may trade.
The whole world just watched Kendall Graveman have a terrible performance on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.
His tough outing led to the White Sox getting swept by those Twins. The final game was not pretty at all for anyone but Graveman really might have lowered his trade value there.
He is still a very reliable pitcher that has had some great moments in his career, including with the White Sox. Rick Hahn and his staff have to be hoping that teams will realize that and not just look at one bad outing while playing for a horrific team.
It would be nice for Graveman to be higher on this list because teams love to overpay for bullpen help. However, he might not be at the top of most teams’ priority list anymore.
We will see if the White Sox actually move him or if they are going to keep him. If they can get anything for him though, they should get it done.