Ranking the White Sox's 6 most tradable assets
4. Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn is a starter that the Chicago White Sox may consider trading.
Just like Kendall Graveman, Lance Lynn’s most recent outing was not a good one. After a string of decent starts to raise his trade value a little bit, the Minnesota Twins knocked him around.
Lynn’s biggest problem this season has been giving up the long ball. He has been allowing home runs at a historical level when it comes to all-time White Sox records.
There are certainly teams out there that believe that they can help Lance cut down the home runs though. He has been striking out tons of hitters this season so at least his stuff is there.
He hasn’t been good enough and that is why he’s ranked fourth of the realistic trade candidates but there are positives that teams can see that may make them take that risk.
Whether it’s packaging him with someone else or just getting a B-level prospect in return for a starter with lots of experience, the Sox should do it.