Ranking whose fault it is that the Chicago White Sox are bad
2. Kenny Williams
Kenny Williams has needed to be fired by the White Sox for a long time.
Kenny Williams deserves just as much, if not more, blame than Rick Hahn. He oversees Hahn’s work and it has been nothing short of a disaster. Williams should have been let go a long time ago.
He gets a pass a lot of the time because of the fact that he is their World Series-winning manager. Well, although that team is legendary in town now, Williams didn’t go into that season thinking that the World Series was possible.
That team got hot at the right time and took it all the way. He shouldn’t be rewarded for that almost two decades later. That is why this White Sox team continues to fail though. The same people that are bad at their jobs have no accountability so they just keep going as is.
Williams is the second biggest problem. Rick Hahn and the managers continue to employ/manage underachieving players and nothing is done about it. Williams should be held accountable as well.
All of these guys are truly awful at their jobs but it all falls under the person who is most to blame.