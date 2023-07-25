Ranking whose fault it is that the Chicago White Sox are bad
1. Jerry Reinsdorf
Jerry Reinsdorf is someone that the Chicago White Sox don't need.
Jerry Reinsdorf is the real problem with the Chicago White Sox. They have a lot of issues but he is the baseline problem and nothing can get fixed as long as he is there.
Everything is allowed to run the way it does because he does nothing to change. It is a shame to see what this team could have been compared to what it actually has become.
Remember the first home playoff game in 2021? That could have been every game for the White Sox if Jerry was a smart baseball owner. Instead, everything else but winning and fan excitement matters.
Reinsdorf is also the one that hired Tony La Russa, his old buddy, under Rick Hahn’s nose. That ended anything good that was being built on the south side. It is a shame to think about.
All of these guys need to go. The Chicago White Sox need a complete house cleaning. That can only happen if ownership changes but everyone, and that means everyone, with a position of power needs to go.