Reynaldo Lopez Will Make His First Start In An Atlanta Braves Uniform Against The Chicago White Sox
Reynaldo Lopez will make his first start in a Braves uniform against the White Sox
Reynaldo Lopez had a few up-and-down years with the Chicago White Sox. He spent time as a starter and time as a reliever. He was good at both at times and bad at both at times.
During the 2023 MLB season, he played for three teams. Over the off-season, however, he locked himself up with the Atlanta Braves.
When he signed there, it was unclear whether or not he would be a starter or a reliever. Well, we have our answer.
On Monday, we learned that the Braves optioned Bryce Elder and are going to have Lopez be the fifth starter in the rotation. He will go behind Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Chris Sale.
The Atlanta Braves face the Chicago White Sox early in the 2024 season
The Braves have two home series to start the 2024 season. Their first is against a division rival in the Philadelphia Phillies. The second is at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.
That means that Reynaldo Lopez will make his first start in a Braves uniform against the White Sox who he became a full-time MLB pitcher with.
There is also a decent chance that they use Fried, Strider, and Morton in that first series against the Phillies which means the Sox will have to face Sale as well. He has faced them before at this point as he's been gone for a while but it is still odd.
Seeing the Sox face Sale and Lopez in the same series will be fun and depressing at the same time. The two were never White Sox teammates as the Sox acquired Lopez in the Adam Eaton trade one day after Chris Sale was sent to Boston. Now, they are together in Atlanta looking to form a great rotation.
The Braves were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball last season but they didn't have any playoff success. Now, the 2021 World Series champions are looking to get back to the top of the mountain. Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are hoping to do that with them this year.