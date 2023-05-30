Rick Hahn's comments from Monday are just simply ignorant
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. Anybody who has watched them a lot this season can see that.
They have their spurts where they look great and they reel a few folks back in for a while but they aren't fooling most people.
Luis Robert Jr. looks like the best player in the world for three weeks and then becomes invisible or hurt. The same thing applies to guys like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and Andrew Vaughn amongst others.
The pitching hasn't been all that good either. Honestly, it is just a team loaded with talent that can't win because the right mix of players isn't there. That falls at the hands of general manager, Rick Hahn.
Rick Hahn has not been a good GM for the White Sox in his career.
Of course, Hahn does have his restrictions. Jerry Reinsdorf is amongst the worst owners in all of sports and everybody knows it. It isn't Hahn's fault that Tony La Russa was hired by Jerry under Hahn's nose so he can pay back an old friend.
It also isn't Hahn's fault that the White Sox won't spend huge money on impactful free agents. It is a disaster. However, there are other GMs out there with much less that do more. We've seen examples of it over the years with teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A's, and Washington Nationals.
On Monday before the Chicago White Sox took on the Los Angeles Angels, Rick Hahn spoke to the media and he sounded ignorant with everything he was saying.
Rick Hahn is really sitting here at the end of May thinking that the White Sox might still be a good baseball team. That is just horrific.
Yeah, we haven't seen the finished product because multiple players are always hurt. That isn't something that is just magically going to change. A lot of the time, the players aren't even good enough when they are out there.
Rick Hahn had us all believing in the rebuild at one point but nobody is buying what he's selling anymore. His team is a seller and it is about time he realizes it. Changes need to come and that includes the front office. We don't need these ignorant comments from him anymore.