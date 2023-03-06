Royals catcher Salvador Perez makes a wild claim about Pedro Grifol
Salvador Perez is praised by many in Kansas City and deservingly so. Perez has been a top-ten catcher for his entire eleven-year MLB campaign.
Grifol and Perez have built a special relationship over the years as members of the same organization. Perez had the chance to speak about what Grifol will bring to the table as a manager on the White Sox Talk podcast with Chuck Garfien.
For Salvy to believe Grifol could be one of the better managers in baseball comes with many reasons and Perez gave a variety of beautiful things about the new White Sox skipper in a friendly and competitive manner.
Salvador spoke highly of how much Grifol has impacted his life on and off the field. He even compared Grifol to loving him like a father.
Salvador Perez has high praise for new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.
Salvador thanked God for the opportunity to share so many years with Pedro Grifol and he is upset that Pedro will be managing the White Sox rather than his club, the Kansas City Royals.
Salvador claimed that his gold glove awards wouldn't be his if it weren't for Pedro Grifol. He stated that Grifol gave him the energy and motivation to compete regularly, leading to his striving to improve daily.
Win or lose, Grifol expects his players to stay focused and ultimately take the 162-game season day by day which has correlated to Perez's all-star career.
Salvador was motivated by Pedro in a family manner as he expressed that his type of culture results in an abundance of success at the biggest stage of the sport. It's almost as if the 2015 World Series champion Royals wouldn't be even close to the same without Pedro Grifol.
The way that Grifol expresses his words and thoughts is motivating and he expects a lot of everyone on his club. He's a hard-nosed coach that wants to win every game possible. He's a motivator and Perez is confident that he will coach the same way for the Chicago White Sox.
Salvador knew that Grifol's time was coming as a big league manager and he showed nothing but happiness for him.
Perez knew all along that Grifol wanted to be a manager and now that that time has arrived, it's time for the two to compete against one another in the AL Central.
The two will forever have a special bond. Hopefully, Grifol has this much of an impact as a part of the White Sox organization as he did for Perez and the Royals organization.