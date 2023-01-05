Shohei Ohtani comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these blockbuster trades
The Los Angeles Angels might have a fire sale over the next few years. That could include trading some of their star players that have been amongst the best in the league for a while.
The fact that they are in danger of never even making the playoffs with both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the same team is a disgrace to the game of baseball.
Ohtani is the one player in the league that is worth anything you can give to get him. He is one of the best hitters in the world that just so happens to also be one of the best pitchers in the world.
The White Sox would love to add a Cy Young caliber pitcher that can also hit 40-50 home runs a season. He is a unicorn player as there has never been anyone like him.
The Chicago White Sox would be so smart to acquire Shohei Ohtani.
With his contract up at the end of 2023, he might be available. He is worth paying when that time comes as well, even for the Sox. If they were to shock the world and make a wild trade for him, it might look something like this:
To White Sox: Shohei Ohtani
To Angels: Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Oscar Colas, Jake Burger
You are going to get a lot for him if you are the Angels trying to trade a player like Ohtani. This is a talent that combines the skills of Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez into one.
That is why giving up players like Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Oscar Colas, and Jake Burger might be worth it. It is a lot to trade away but Ohtani would bring so much in their place that you'd almost have to consider it.
Burger and Colas aren't locks to make the team and Vaughn's production with his bat in addition to Kopech's pitching can both be replaced by Ohtani.