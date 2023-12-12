Shohei Ohtani's new contract is another reminder of how poorly the White Sox are run
Shohei Ohtani's contract details should make Chicago White Sox fans sick.
The Chicago White Sox are not in a good spot as an organization. Their rebuild is a failure and now they are trying to pick up the pieces.
Over the weekend, some of the biggest news in baseball history was heard around the world. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani is special because of how impressive he is as a two-way player. He is a top-five pitcher and a top-five hitter consistently.
In 2023, he had a slash line of .304/.412/.654 with an OPS of 1.066. He hit 44 home runs, had 95 RBIs, and scored 102 runs. On a better team with better hitters, he might even find better numbers.
On the pitching side of things, he is equally as impressive. He went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings pitched.
All of his combined stats as a pitcher and hitter had him as a 10.0 WAR player on the year. He won the AL MVP for the second time in three years. He came in second in the middle year.
The White Sox would never pay for a premium player like Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers is for $700 million over ten years. So he is making 70 million per season on average which is a number that might make White Sox fans very upset.
Andrew Benintendi's overall contract is worth 75 million dollars and it is the largest in the history of the franchise. Ohtani's deal is worth almost as much for one season as Benintendi's does over multiple years. It is like the Dodgers and White Sox play a different sport.
Jerry Reinsdorf is amongst the worst owners in sports. His team has to live under the "big market" rules but he operates as if his team is in a small city. It is insufferable.
The biggest reason that the rebuild failed was that they didn't supplement the young talent once they were ready to take the next step. That is on the executives but it is also on the owner for not allowing them to do what they must to win.
Every team in the league should have been in on Ohtani but the White Sox would never even come close. They haven't even given out a $100 million contract in their history so a $700 million contract is out of the question.