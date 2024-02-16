Spring training will tell us these 3 things ahead of 2024 White Sox season
Their Full-Time Catcher Will Be….?
The White Sox full-time catcher, when all is said and done at the end of spring training, will be Max Stassi. I know that former Astro Martin Maldonado is the “slicker” option, but Stassi will come out on top and be the guy that the White Sox lean on most of the season. I think that Maldonado will stay on the roster as the backup, however. I just think that Stassi has more to give than Maldonado.
You might be laughing at me for thinking this, but I believe that Stassi has the edge in this one. Plus, he’s a guy that you must pull for after hearing about his more recent life experiences. Not that I am saying that just because a guy is someone that you should pull for, he should be a starter, but Stassi deserves to be. I think it will be an interesting “battle” at catcher between him and Maldonado and will be something to keep an eye on in spring training. But, in the end, Stassi will come out on top.