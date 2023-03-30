The 3 best new players who can help get the White Sox into the playoffs
Ah, yes, the 2023 Opening Day for the MLB regular season is finally upon us. The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here.
The Chicago White Sox have quite a bit of pressure on their shoulders entering the new year. Last season, the club failed to capitalize on the potential and high expectations they were faced with.
This year, some new faces are joining the team that could help propel them to a postseason berth.
These 3 new players who could help get the White Sox to the playoffs.
Elvis Andrus
This one may be cheating since Andrus technically spent part of the second half of last season on the Sox but he hit the open market and had to sign a new contract with the team for this year, so we're counting it.
The 14-year veteran is going to be adding second base to his defensive repertoire moving forward, a move that may help his body hold up in the long run. Andrus, 34, is a former Texas Rangers star who hit nine home runs in just 43 games for the Sox last year.
He also had a .271 average (his highest since 2019) and a 116 OPS+ in 181 at-bats. If he can continue to swing the bat this year, he'll be an important veteran presence on the club.
Oscar Colás
Colás, 24, is another player who is "new" in that he will be making his big league debut on Opening Day for the White Sox. The club's No. 2 prospect (per MLB.com) looked great in Spring Training, going 17-for-65 (.262 average) with three home runs and six runs batted in.
He is projected to be the team's primary right fielder moving forward and if he can capitalize on the potential he showed in the high minors last year, he is going to be a massive part of this team's offense.
Mike Clevinger
While Clevinger, 32, was surrounded by offseason drama and didn't perform well in Spring Training, he's not far removed from being a productive starting pitcher.
Health has been a concern for him over the years but he made 22 starts in 2022 and is said to be healthy entering this season.
He has shown some massive strikeout numbers over the years and the Sox are undoubtedly hoping to capture some of that lightning in a bottle. If he is able to return to his 2019 form, he'll be a lethal weapon out of the Sox's rotation alongside Lynn, Cease, Giolito, and Kopech.