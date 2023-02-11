The Chicago Blackhawks did a very nice thing for Liam Hendriks
The Chicago White Sox have some issues with their on-field product right now. However, nothing is important when you think about what is going on with Liam Hendriks.
He is currently dealing with cancer treatments which is obviously something that is very scary. We have known about this as public for about a month now but that doesn’t make anything easier.
However, we did see the baseball community come together to send him well wishes when it became information known to everyone. It was amazing to see the outpour of love and encouragement for our guy.
Hendriks is one of those people that deserves love and attention anyway. If there was a Hall of Fame for being an outstanding human being, he would make it on the first ballot. He is one of the nicest and most giving people of all time.
The Chicago Blackhawks did an amazing thing for Liam Hendriks.
On Friday, the White Sox shared something that will warm the hearts of anyone that sees it. The Chicago Blackhawks did a very nice tribute to Liam Hendriks in one of their locker room stalls. They put a Hendriks Blackhawks jersey in there in addition to a Hendriks White Sox jersey.
In addition to doing that, there was one of their "I Fight For" signs where hockey fans write the name of someone with cancer that they are fighting for. On the sign, Liam's name is in the middle surrounded by the signatures of all the Hawks players.
There were also some Legos and other little things that represent Hendriks to give it the full effect. This was an amazing gesture by the Blackhawks.
The White Sox shared it on their Twitter thanking the Hawks for doing it. It was truly special to see another Chicago sports team do something nice like this for a fellow athlete. These teams need to stick together as everyone has the common goal of greatness.
Hopefully, Hendriks gets through this with ease and is back on the field as soon as possible. Clearly, he has the entire city of Chicago behind him in this fight. He deserves all of the love he gets.