The Chicago White Sox couldn't get it done on Saturday afternoon
The Chicago White Sox were unable to beat the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in another very lame effort. It is amazing how this team can go from looking so good to looking so awful in one day.
They were having a bullpen day because of the injury to Mike Clevinger. Luckily for them, Jesse Scholtens went 4.2 innings only giving up two runs on four hits and two walks.
Based on the circumstances, that is a great outing for him. He shouldn’t be expected to come in and dominate but he did give his team a chance to win.
Gregory Santos, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, and Jimmy Lambert all appeared out of the bullpen once Scholtens was done.
The Chicago White Sox had a very tough loss on Saturday afternoon.
Lambert gave up two in the 8th which allowed the Detroit Tigers to expand on their lead but Joe Kelly had already blown the lead that the White Sox had. It is unfortunate for him but that’s the way it went in this one.
You can’t really get mad at Kelly though because he has been lights out this season. He had one bad outing and the offense wasn’t able to pick him up.
The White Sox got that aforementioned lead when Gavin Sheets hit a bases-clearing double that scored Andrew Benintendi, Yoan Moncada, and Jake Burger.
That ball would have left for a grand slam in most MLB ballparks but we know how deep straightaway center is in Detroit. It ended up not being enough anyway but you truly never know what happens if that ball leaves the park.
Later on Sunday, the White Sox will be looking to tie the series against the Tigers. Losing this series would be a tough one to swallow after how well they were playing before it started. Hopefully, they are able to get it done.