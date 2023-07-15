The Chicago White Sox have a big Michael Kopech problem
The Chicago White Sox started a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. Based on the standing of each team at this point in time, you can guess how that game went.
The final score was 9-0. Again, there is nothing surprising about that. The final score, however, is not the important takeaway from the game.
The big thing is the pitching of Michael Kopech. Earlier in the season, he was unbelievable to watch in a good way. Over his last few starts, he has been anything but good.
On Friday, Kopech returned from the Injured List where he was placed before the All-Star break.
The bad stretch continued in this game. Before he was able to record an out, he loaded the bases with Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley.
Matt Olson, the National League leader in home runs, came up to bat and hit a grand slam to give the Braves a 4-0 lead. Again, no outs. 4-0 Braves. That’s not good.
Kopech was only able to get two outs in the first inning before he was pulled. By that point, the White Sox already felt defeated. That is not good.
Through all of that, Kopech only gave up one hit and it was the grand slam. He walked Acuna Jr, beaned Albies, and then walked Riley before that. It was not a good showing no matter how you look at it.
Of course, the Braves lineup is truly incredible. They are amongst the favorites from the National League to win the World Series. That does not mean that Kopech should be spotting them a 4-0 lead before recording a single out. That is just plain bad.
Coming off the injured list against this lineup isn't easy either. That is on the White Sox for putting him in this situation. Again though, that isn't an excuse for being that bad.
Kopech has the talent to be an elite ace in this league. However, these bad stretches have to come to an end or he won't be there for very long. Right now, it is on the White Sox to help him fix this problem.