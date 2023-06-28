The Chicago White Sox should be using this prospect in the second half
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad baseball team that does almost nothing right. They are halfway through the season and appear to have no chance to win.
They are only 6.0 games out of the division but their puny record suggests that they are going to be a bad team for most of the year.
While they are bad, however, they need to work on fixing it. One way to do that is to give the right people the right amount of playing time.
Oscar Colas made the White Sox out of camp but he didn't stick with them for very long. The Sox were not very patient with him as he tried to get his MLB career going in the right direction.
The Chicago White Sox should bring Oscar Colas back up to MLB.
Since going to AAA, however, things have been going well for him. With AAA Charlotte, he has five home runs, 25 RBIs, and a slash line of .292/.365/.458 for an OPS of .823. It has been really nice and he deserves to be called back up.
The White Sox don't have anyone amazing playing right field on a daily basis. Gavin Sheets isn't hitting the cover off the ball and Clint Frazier shouldn't even be on the roster at all. Oscar Colas deserves to be on this team in the second half.
He seems to be friendly with a fair amount of people on the team too so it might give everyone a boost to see him there. If anything, it will make Luis Robert Jr. happy and that should be what the White Sox want right now.
This organization does almost nothing right. What was the point of bringing him to Chicago out of camp if they weren't going to develop him there? Clearly, based on the numbers, there is little more that he can learn from AAA. Hopefully, the right decision is made soon.