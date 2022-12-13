The Chicago White Sox should consider a trade for Max Fried
Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito make up the projected 2023 Chicago White Sox starting rotation. There are some question marks there but there are also five pitchers who have been elite at one point or another.
The problem there is that all five of them are right-handed pitchers. The White Sox don't have a single lefty in the rotation which might make it hard to balance things against some of the best batting orders that they will face.
It would be nice to see them make a move to add another starter that is a really good lefty. They can either run a six-man rotation, move one of those guys to the bullpen, or make a trade that sends one of them packing. Either way, the need for a lefty is really something to consider.
The obvious choice would be to sign Carlos Rodon as a free agent. He used to be on the White Sox obviously but they really messed up that situation. Since leaving town, he might have priced himself out of the White Sox budget (which is very annoying for a variety of reasons).
The Chicago White Sox should trade for Max Fried if he is available.
The trade route is the more likely option for the White Sox at this point in time. Someone whose name is coming up around the league is Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. This is someone that has been one of the best pitchers in the league over the last few years.
Jim Callis of MLB dot come went on MLB Network and made the suggestion that a Fried is possible because of the fact that the Atlanta Braves have a climbing payroll. It makes sense although losing Fried would really be tough for the Braves.
Fried would be so perfect for the White Sox. He would make a very good 1-2 punch with Dylan Cease. He also brings that aforementioned lefty that the White Sox so desperately needs.
He also has ties with some important White Sox people. Of course, he was Lucas Giolito's high school teammate and now they are both big-league pitchers. Who was their pitching coach? Ethan Katz. Honestly, this would be great for everybody.
Giolito might be able to get a boost from bringing someone like this, the White Sox rotation would be adding a sweet lefty, and he brings a wealth of experience that could really help this dead White Sox team. If he is actually available, Rick Hahn should be on the phone with Atlanta right now.