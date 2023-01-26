The Chicago White Sox should convert Garrett Crochet into a starter
The Chicago White Sox might need to work on finding a fifth starter. If they don't find one from the outside, they are going to work on that from within. There are guys like Davis Martin and Reynaldo Lopez that are going to get consideration but the Sox might want to think about Garrett Crochet.
Crochet was a first-round pick by the White Sox a few years ago so he is obviously a very good pitcher. They have used him out of the bullpen during his short Major League career so far ad now it might be time to convert him back into being a starting pitcher.
This is a kid that was drafted to be a starter but they have been easing him into the league as a bullpen guy so that he doesn't overwork himself.
Crochet's problem is that he missed all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery. Because of that, he is almost sure to return right back to the bullpen but they should be working on his transition back into the rotation because he could end up being a very good pitcher.
The Chicago White Sox need Garrett Crochet to pitch well in 2023.
The early signs of a great pitcher are there. He has a high velocity and some nasty off-speed stuff that allows him to foot hitters regularly. He has a career ERA of 2.54 and 73 strikeouts over 60.1 innings pitched. It isn't the biggest sample size but it isn't just a few games either.
Now that he is back this year, the White Sox might find that he is ready to take that next step. Even if they use Davis Martin as a full-time starter and let Crochet make spot starts here and there, that would also work. He deserves the opportunity to earn a spot.
Another advantage to having Crochet in the rotation would be the fact that he is a lefty. Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito are all right-handed pitchers. There is no lefty so adding someone like Crochet into the mix would make it easier for them to mix things up in a series.
Crochet is incredibly talented and it is time to see him take that talent to the next level. 2023 is going to be a very telling year for him and his development as he comes back from this major surgery.