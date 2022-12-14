The Chicago White Sox should still be in on Carlos Rodon
The Chicago White Sox have five right-handed starters in their projected starting rotation for 2023. All of them except Dylan Cease are question marks as well. They could either be elite or they could be completely terrible. For that reason, they should be looking to expand.
It doesn't matter if they trade one of the righties, have a six-man rotation, or move one of them to the bullpen. No matter what the solution is, they should be looking to bring in a very good left-handed pitcher. They are out there via trade and free agency.
On the free agent market, you can still find former White Sox all-star Carlos Rodon. He left in free agency last winter to join the San Francisco Giants and continued to be incredible. Now, he is looking for a big-time long-term contract with a new team.
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding this superstar but the White Sox should be the team most interested. They have the need for a lefty as bad as any team in the league, especially among the teams trying to win.
The Chicago White Sox should be all in on bringing Carlos Rodon back.
They are always bidding against the teams that show more effort to try and win but the fact that Carlos actually liked playing for the White Sox has to be weighed here. With how good of a fit he is on top of it, there has to be some level of interest from the White Sox.
Rodon had some injury trouble ahead of 2021 which makes people hesitant about his future but that is so clearly in the past now. He is finally showing what made him a third-overall pick by the White Sox in the MLB Draft. He is capable of playing a full season and making a big impact on whatever team he's on.
Rodon coming to the White Sox would mean that they have a 1-2 punch as good as anyone in the league. With Cease, these two are a playoff-worthy top-of-the-rotation duo.
If Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Mike Clevinger pitched well around them, they'd be a great group. For all of these reasons, the White Sox should be all in on him even though they probably won't because they are too cheap to pay him what he is worth.