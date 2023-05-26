The Chicago White Sox weren't able to open this series with a win
The Chicago White Sox came into their series with the Detroit Tigers on a roll. They were winners of seven games out of their last 10 so they were feeling very good about themselves.
Well, things didn't go in the way of the White Sox in this series opener at Detroit. The Sox took a 1-0 lead but then it was all downhill from there.
They ended up losing the game by a final score of 7-2. Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson each had RBIs (Sheets via another home run) but that was it for the offense.
Only Jake Burger and Andrew Benintendi joined Sheets and Anderson with hits and not a single White Sox player drew a walk. Four of the nine, however, had multiple strikeouts. Only Sheets and Benintendi didn't strike out a single time.
The Chicago White Sox just had a bad game against the Detroit Tigers.
To say it was a bad day for the starting lineup would be an understatement. They have hit well lately so we can only hope this doesn't continue.
Things weren't much better for the pitching staff either. Lucas Giolito got the start and he was awful. He has been great this season so far but this was a disaster.
He only got through 3.2 and allowed four runs on six hits. He also had a terrible looking seven walks so you know his stuff just wasn't there in this one. It happens.
Gregory Santos went 1.1 innings where he didn't allow a run but he'd be the only pitcher to make that claim.
Garret Crochet gave up one run on one hit in 1.2 innings pitched. He allowed four walks which is something that will come down as Crochet gets back into the swing of things.
Aaron Bummer gave up two runs on three hits and now his ERA is up to 8.82. He didn't allow a walk though so that number for the White Sox staff was capped at 11 on the night. Thank goodness.
This is the type of game you forget about and scrap. It would be easier if they were in a good spot in terms of the division but they just have to keep grinding.
Lance Lynn is going to go against the Tigers on Friday night against Joey Wentz. This is a chance to even the series through two games.