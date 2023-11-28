The White Sox must consider this free-agent if they trade Eloy Jimenez
There is a chance that the Chicago White Sox decide to trade Eloy Jimenez. He is a very talented hitter who just hasn't been able to stay healthy for most of his career. If he goes to a new team, he might find his full-time health which could allow him to reach his full potential as a hitter. He has played in 436 games and he has hit 89 career home runs, but his power potential is significantly higher than that.
A team acquiring him would be taking the risk that he is healthy because of his ability to put up numbers like this. Seeing him succeed on another team would not be a good look for the White Sox, but that is the risk that comes with trading him for future assets.
The Chicago White Sox should consider bringing in J.D. Martinez for 2024
If the White Sox were to make a move like this, they should have a backup plan to replace him at the ready. They claim that they are trying to win in 2024 and are not a rebuilding team which logically means that Jimenez's production must be replaced if he is moved.
One name to consider is J.D. Martinez. He would be an outstanding fit for the White Sox in 2024 and possibly beyond. He is 36 years old but he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Martinez spent the first few years of his career with the Houston Astros. Then, he became very familiar with the AL Central Division as he spent the next four seasons with the Detroit Tigers. In 2017, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks but he only finished that season with them.
He signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and won the World Series with them right away that fall. He was there with them all the way through the 2022 season. He played with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and is now a free agent again.
With the Dodgers, he proved that he is still worthy of consideration if you need a DH. He slashed .271/.321/.572 with an OPS of .893. He also hit 33 home runs, had 103 RBIs, and 61 runs scored. These are numbers that the White Sox would love to add to their 2024 lineup.
Martinez might be signed very soon and the White Sox should be in on it if they are planning on trading Jimenez. They could really use a big bat like this in the middle of their starting nine.