The White Sox pull off a much-needed sweep against the Tigers
The White Sox were in need of a much-needed sweep and that's precisely what happened in their three-game series with the Tigers.
Whether it was winning ugly on a passed ball walk-off or a storybook ending with a Jake Burger grand-slam to win it, the White Sox had everything going their way Friday through Sunday.
The White Sox have improved to 26-35 on the season and playoff hopes are still in the picture as they are only 5.5 games back from the first-place Minnesota Twins, who happen to be dealing with an abundance of critical injuries.
The Chicago White Sox swept the Detroit Tigers this weekend in style.
Mike Clevinger, Dylan Cease, and Michael Kopech all stepped up and did their job throughout the series, limiting the Tigers to just three runs throughout the three played games.
Another significant plus to take away from the series was that the White Sox's bullpen didn't allow a single run to score. Liam Hendrik's presence has solidified this bullpen and with the way it is currently structured, it can be a set of arms that can be tough to handle for opposing teams.
While the offense could have been better, it was still obviously enough to win all three games. For the first time in a while, the Chicago White Sox offense is fully healthy, and it was promising, to say the least, to see the regular "core" guys in the lineup playing simultaneously.
Tim Anderson set the table at the top of the order batting .417 throughout the series. Jake Burger also had a good stretch of games as he scored after pinch-hitting in the first game and gave the White Sox a walk-off blast in the finale that sent all the home fans back home smiling.
The White Sox are 3-0 in June and as promising as the new month of baseball has been, it could get a lot more difficult.
The White Sox's next seven opponents are all over .500 and they won't play a team under that until June 30th, when they take on the Oakland Athletics, the worst team in baseball.
It's a day-by-day process and it will be interesting to see if the White Sox can finally consistently play up to their talent against some challenging opponents throughout the month of June.