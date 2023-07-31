The White Sox send Dylan Cease to the Orioles in one of these 3 trades
Trade Two
The Chicago White Sox should demand good players for Dylan Cease.
Dylan Cease should not be traded for nothing right now. He is an elite player that has tons of control left on his deal.
The Orioles could try to win the World Series for the duration of his contract if they got him which is obviously every team's ultimate goal.
For that reason, the White Sox should only trade Cease for top talent. Grayson Rodriguez is a right-handed pitcher that is listed as their number two prospect right now. As for Colton Crowser, he is an outfielder that is ranked number four in their system.
Both of them are hoping to become good MLB players in the long term. Each of them are also top-100 prospects so they are universally known as players that could be great in the big leagues.
Joey Ortiz and Jud Fabian are the depth prospects added to this trade. Each of them has a ceiling but could be in MLB one day.