The White Sox send Dylan Cease to the Orioles in one of these 3 trades
Trade Three
The Chicago White Sox should be aiming high if they trade Dylan Cease.
There is no reason that the Chicago White Sox shouldn't make heavy demands if they are going to move Dylan Cease.
He'd be the best pitcher on the market right now and that is a reason for the White Sox to be picky if they are to move on from him.
Gunnar Henderson is the number two prospect in all of baseball which means that a lot of people think he's going to be a stud long-term. The White Sox would love to add a guy like that.
Jordan Westburg is their number five prospect and number 76 in all of baseball. He is a great player that could make an impact in the big leagues for a long time.
Landing both of these guys would be a great reason to trade Cease. It wouldn't be fun to see him go but this is the type of return that you'd actually like to see for a pitcher like that.
Braylin Tavera is an outfielder that ranks 27th in the system of the O's. The first two guys headline the return to the White Sox but you should always try to get more.
Again, a trade like this could benefit both teams but it is also risky for both sides. It is something to think about for sure.