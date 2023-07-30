The White Sox send Eloy Jimenez to the Brewers in one of these 3 packages
Trade Two
The Chicago White Sox should try to get a haul for Eloy Jimenez.
Eloy Jimenez has shown the ability to be an elite bat in the past. He should continue to be a very productive hitter in this league for a long time.
As a result, the White Sox should not trade him for nothing. In fact, it should be a package they can't refuse in order to get it done. If it isn't that kind of package, Rick Hahn should hang up the phone.
Sal Frelick is the number two prospect in the Milwaulee Brewers organization and they think very highly of him as an outfielder.
As for Tyler Black, he is a guy that could play third base, second base, or the outfield. His versatility is very nice.
The cool thing about these two is the fact that both of them are top-100 MLB prospects. Frelick is the 17th ranked and Black is the 94th guy. A return like that wouldn't be half bad.