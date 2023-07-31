The White Sox trade Eloy Jimenez to the Marlins in one of these 3 crazy trade packages
Trade Two
The White Sox and Marlins have options if they want to do this.
The Chicago White Sox could move Jimenez for multiple prospects but they might not carry as much weight as Max Meyer in terms of value.
However, Jake Eder, a left handed pitcher, is a very good player that the Miami Marlins believe in. He is currently playing in AA right now.
Jacob Miller, a right handed pitcher, is currently the number seven prospect in the system. He was their second round pick in 2022 and is 19 years old so there is a very long way to go for him.
Both of these guys could become good players one day but it is going to take some really good development.
The White Sox haven't shown the ability to do that very well lately but they have to start somewhere if they want to turn that narrative around.
Trading Jimenez for a couple of "maybes" isn't ideal but it might be what the White Sox are forced to do at this point.