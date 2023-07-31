The White Sox trade Eloy Jimenez to the Marlins in one of these 3 crazy trade packages
Trade Three
The Chicago White Sox could try to shake things up in an Eloy Jimenez trade. They could trade one really good player that is often injured for another really good player that is often injured.
The difference between the two is that Jazz Chisholm Jr. fills an area of need for the White Sox. He can play other positions as well but the White Sox would certainly use him as a second baseman.
A move like this would make a lot of sense for both teams. Chisholm Jr. has family ties to Chicago as well which would make this very cool.
A native of the Bahamas, Jazz Chisholm Jr is a very good player that is so exciting to watch when he is fully healthy. He has the potential to be a game-changing talent in this game.
This is also a player that brings eyeballs. He is a very well liked player around the league as he plays the game that is attractive to the younger generation. He is on the cover of the current edition of MLB The Show for a reason.
It would be hard to see the White Sox trade Jimenez but if they can make the organization better, they should consider it.