There is nothing cool about seeing Jose Abreu in a different uniform
Of all the painful things that Chicago White Sox fans have had to deal with over the last few years, seeing Jose Abreu leave is one of the worst. In fact, there is a good argument to be made that it is the most painful thing.
It makes it even more painful knowing that he is going to the Houston Astros who are one of the most annoying teams in the league. The defending World Series champions are so great but they just win so effortlessly and it makes the fanbases of other teams go mad.
Now, Abreu has a really good chance to win the whole thing in 2023 which is something that he absolutely deserves to do. He is one of the game's greatest players and has been for a very long time now. He will go down as one of the best in White Sox history.
It is so unfortunate that he has to go down there and play with that team that will be seeing a lot of the White Sox over the duration of his three-year contract. He should have never gotten away but now that is the reality of the situation.
Seeing Jose Abreu in Houston Astros gear is really tough to watch.
Well, we have seen some teams start to have their winter festivities with the fans ahead of leaving for spring training. Of course, the White Sox canceled theirs which proves that they won't face their fans right now. There is something cowardly about it but it is what it is.
Throughout the weekend on Twitter (and other social media) though, we have had to see pictures and videos of Jose Abreu in that Houston Astros jersey at their FanFest.
So far, there is nothing cool about it and it isn't becoming any less painful. That is going to be tough to watch when the season begins.
It makes it even worse knowing that the first opponent that the White Sox will see this year is Jose Abreu's Houston Astros team. Their first game will open the entire league season on national television as they will raise their World Series banner. That is going to be hard to watch.
At this point, we just have to hope that Andrew Vaughn does well in Abreu's spot. It might be hard to replace a legend but Vaughn has the pedigree to do it as best as he can. We won't root against Abreu but it is going to be hard at first which is natural.