These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Al Lopez, 1957
Al Lopez became a rookie bench boss for the White Sox in 1957.
The 1957 season opener featured one of the greatest pitching matchups in White Sox history.
The White Sox outlasted the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in 11 innings at Cleveland Stadium in front of 31,145 fans as Lopez, a former Indians manager (1951-56), made his Chicago debut.
Pierce and Cleveland's Herb Score each pitched the full 11 innings. Pierce allowed eight hits and struck out nine while Score allowed seven hits and walked 11 while striking out 10.
Fox and Larry Doby each had two hits for the Sox. Doby, a former Indians outfielder, drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning. Sox outfielder Minnie Minoso also tried to steal home later in the 11th but was called out.
Pierce doubled off Score in the fifth and tried to advance to third on a grounder by Luis Aparicio to Indians shortstop Chico Carrasquel. Carrasquel, a former Sox shortstop, hit Pierce in the back with his throw, allowing the Sox pitcher to score and tie the game at 2-2.