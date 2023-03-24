These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Eddie Stanky, 1966
Eddie Stanky became a manager in 1966 with the Chicago White Sox.
Stanky, a former St. Louis Cardinals (1952-55), made his White Sox debut with a 3-2 win at Comiskey Park over the California Angels in 14 innings.
Tommie Agee's two-run homer tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh off Angels pitcher Dean Chance. Agee later singled in the 12th and was picked off first.
Tommy McCraw's single in the 14th won the game which lasted 4:23. The Chicago Tribune estimated that only about a fourth of the crowd of 28,175 remained in the park to see McCraw's game-winning hit on a chilly day.
Tommy John, the first of five Sox pitchers, lasted six innings, striking out six and walking four. Juan Pizarro struck out Frank Malzone to end the top of the 14th inning and pick up the win.