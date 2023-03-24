These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Jeff Torborg, 1989
Jeff Thornborg became a Chicago White Sox manager in 1989.
Torborg made his White Sox debut with a 9-2 win over the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium on April 4, 1989.
The Sox broke the game open with five runs in the ninth. Designated hitter Harold Baines, who would be traded to the Texas Rangers on July 29, 1989, with Fred Manrique for Sammy Sosa, Scott Fletcher, and Wilson Alvarez, had two hits, drove n three, and hit a home run.
Catcher Carlton Fisk also had two hits and hit a home run. Third baseman Eddie Williams, in his only White Sox season, had three hits.
Jerry Reuss allowed just two hits in seven innings to pick up the victory.