These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Gene Lamont, 1992
Gene Lamont took over the Chicago White Sox as the manager in 1992.
Lamont's first White Sox team also began with a victory in Anaheim over the Angels, 10-4 in front of 32,160.
Jack McDowell went six innings for the victory, allowing 10 hits and four runs. Wilson Alvarez pitched the final three innings and didn't allow a hit or a walk.
Leadoff hitter Tim Raines had two hits, drove in three, scored two runs, walked twice, and stole a base. First baseman Frank Thomas had a double and a home run and scored three runs. Right fielder Mike Huff had three hits.
Ozzie Guillen had two doubles for the Sox. Both Guillen and Ventura would later manage the Sox but both would lose their first Opening Day.