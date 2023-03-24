Fansided
Southside Showdown
Home/White Sox History

These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day

Joe Santoro
Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory.
Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory. / Eric Espada/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
13 of 14
Next

Gene Lamont, 1992

Gene Lamont took over the Chicago White Sox as the manager in 1992.

Lamont's first White Sox team also began with a victory in Anaheim over the Angels, 10-4 in front of 32,160.

Jack McDowell went six innings for the victory, allowing 10 hits and four runs. Wilson Alvarez pitched the final three innings and didn't allow a hit or a walk.

Leadoff hitter Tim Raines had two hits, drove in three, scored two runs, walked twice, and stole a base. First baseman Frank Thomas had a double and a home run and scored three runs. Right fielder Mike Huff had three hits.

Ozzie Guillen had two doubles for the Sox. Both Guillen and Ventura would later manage the Sox but both would lose their first Opening Day.

facebooktwitterreddit