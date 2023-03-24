These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Jerry Manuel, 1998
Jerry Manuel was the last White Sox rookie manager to win Opening Day.
Manuel's White Sox debut was a 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on March 31, 1998. Grifol will be the second first-year White Sox manager after Manuel to debut in the month of March.
Jamie Navarro went six innings and didn't allow a run. The Sox broke a scoreless tie with seven runs in the fifth inning.
Mike Cameron scored two runs and drove in two, Frank Thomas had two hits and drove in two, Albert Belle had two hits and two RBI, Robin Ventura hit a home run, and Magglio Ordonez and Charlie O'Brien each had three hits.