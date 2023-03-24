These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Jimmy Callahan, 1903
Jimmy Callahan became the Chicago White Sox coach in 1903.
Callahan's White Stockings whipped the St. Louis Browns, 14-4, on Opening Day at Sportsman's Park.
A crowd of 3,800 watched the 105-minute game on April 22, 1903, as pitchers Patsy Flaherty (Chicago) and Red Donahue (St. Louis) each went the distance. Donahue allowed 16 hits and 14 runs, though just five were earned.
Flaherty would go 11-25 in 1903, though he did complete 29-of-34 starts. Chicago would sell him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in June 1904, where he would win 19 games on a 2.05 ERA, completing all 28 of his starts.
Fielder Jones, Frank Isbell, and Ed McFarlane each had three hits for Chicago while Bill Hallman scored four runs.
Callahan would win 10 of his first 13 games but finished the year 60-77.