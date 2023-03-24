Fansided
These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day

Joe Santoro
Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory.
Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory. / Eric Espada/GettyImages
Pants Rowland, 1915

The Chicago White Sox only have a few World Series winning managers.

Rowland, who would win the 1917 World Series with the Sox, made his debut with a 7-6 win in 13 innings over the Browns in St. Louis. The game, in front of 8,500 fans on April 14, 1915, lasted 3:35.

The Chicago Tribune reported, "When the battle was decided in the 13th it was so dark that a person needed a lantern to distinguish the hits from the errors."

First baseman Bunny Brief hit a homer for the Sox and also committed two errors. Catcher Ray Schalk had three hits while Jack Fournier had a pinch-hit triple.

Red Faber, the third of four Chicago pitchers, earned the victory with one inning of relief. Faber pitched a scoreless 12th but allowed two runs in the 13th without getting an out. Ed Cicotte came on to get the final three outs.

