These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
5 of 14
Pants Rowland, 1915
The Chicago White Sox only have a few World Series winning managers.
Rowland, who would win the 1917 World Series with the Sox, made his debut with a 7-6 win in 13 innings over the Browns in St. Louis. The game, in front of 8,500 fans on April 14, 1915, lasted 3:35.
The Chicago Tribune reported, "When the battle was decided in the 13th it was so dark that a person needed a lantern to distinguish the hits from the errors."
First baseman Bunny Brief hit a homer for the Sox and also committed two errors. Catcher Ray Schalk had three hits while Jack Fournier had a pinch-hit triple.
Red Faber, the third of four Chicago pitchers, earned the victory with one inning of relief. Faber pitched a scoreless 12th but allowed two runs in the 13th without getting an out. Ed Cicotte came on to get the final three outs.