These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Kid Gleason, 1919
Kid Gleason was the manager of the Chicago White Sox in 1919.
The White Sox pounded the Browns 13-4 on April 23, 1919, in St. Louis to begin one of the most historic seasons in the team's history.
Buck Weaver had four hits five RBI and scored three runs. Eddie Collins had two hits, a three-run shot in the fourth inning. Shoeless Joe Jackson had three hits.
Swede Risberg had three hits and Chick Gandil had a double and a triple.
Pitcher Lefty Williams went the distance, allowing 10 hits. Williams also had three hits and scored three runs at the plate.
Williams, Weaver, Risberg, Gandil, Jackson, Happy Felsch, Fred McMullen and Eddie Cicotte were found guilty a year later of fixing the 1919 World Series.