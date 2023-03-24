These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Donie Bush, 1930
Donnie Bush got his manager life off to a good start with the White Sox.
Bush's White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians, 8-7, in 10 innings at Comiskey Park. A crowd of 26,000 saw Alex Metzler drill a pitch off the left-field wall to score Bill Cissell from the second to win the game.
The White Sox trailed 4-0 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning, all after two were out. The White Sox had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't score.
Smead Jolley, Willie Kamm and Ernie Smith each had two hits for the Sox.
The Sox would win six of their first nine games before dropping under .500 (8-9) for the first time on May 8 on the way to a 62-92 season. Bush was fired after a 56-97 season in 1931.