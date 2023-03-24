These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day
Lew Fonseca, 1932
Lew Fronseca took over the Chicago White Sox during the 1932 season.
The Fonseca era started strong with a 9-2 win in 2:12 at Comiskey Park over the Browns on April 12, 1932, for 18,000 fans.
Lu Blue had three hits and scored two runs, Cissell had two hits, two RBI, and scored two runs. Pitcher Sad Sam Jones was also 1-for1 with three walks. Jones went the distance, allowing eight hits for the win.
Fonseca, who won the 1929 American League batting title (.369) with the Cleveland Indians, was 5-for-37 for the Sox in 1932 and 12-for-59 in 1933. He was fired just 15 games into the 1934 season with a managerial record of 120-196.
Fonseca would later become a White Sox and Chicago Cubs broadcaster in 1939 and 1940 and was instrumental in creating and helping narrate the first World Series films for major league baseball from 1943-69.