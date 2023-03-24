Fansided
These 13 Chicago White Sox rookie managers won on Opening Day

Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory.
Jerry Manuel (left) is the last Chicago White Sox manager to start his career with an Opening Day victory.
Paul Richards, 1951

Paul Richards became the Chicago White Sox manager in 1951.

Richard's White Sox destroyed the Browns, 17-3, in St. Louis on April 17, 1951. The White Sox scored six runs in the second inning and seven in the eighth.

Billy Pierce allowed 10 hits in nine innings for the victory.

Al Zarilla had three hits, scored three runs, and hit a home run. Chico Carrasquel, Nellie Fox (hitting eighth), Floyd Baker, Gus Zernial, Eddie Robinson, and Pierce each had two hits.

Just 13 days later the Sox dealt Zernial as part of a three-team trade with the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Athletics, acquiring outfielder Minnie Minoso. The 27-year-old Minoso made his White Sox debut on May 1, hitting a home run against the New York Yankees at Comiskey Park.

