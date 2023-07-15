These 3 White Sox trade packages send Lucas Giolito to the Reds
To Reds: Lucas Giolito (RHP)
To White Sox: Andrew Abbott (LHP), Joe Boyle (RHP)
The Chicago White Sox could be looking for a high-end prospect here.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that could look for an even better prospect if they were to let Giolito go. He has been amazing for them so they might as well try.
Andrew Abbott is the number five prospect in the Cincinnati Reds pipeline. He is also number 58 out of every prospect in the league right now. Clearly, he is highly touted.
As a lefty, he also has that going for him as well. The White Sox would love to add a left-handed pitching prospect like this if they are going to be sellers this year.
They probably aren’t going to be asking for much more if they were able to get the Reds to hand over a top 100 prospect but one more deep prospect shouldn’t be a problem.
Joe Boyle, a right-handed pitcher, is the number 30 guy in Cincinnati’s system. He may or may not ever become a big leaguer but the White Sox would love to be the team that finds out.