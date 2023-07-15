These 3 White Sox trade packages send Lucas Giolito to the Reds
To Reds: Lucas Giolito (RHP) and Lance Lynn (RHP)
To White Sox: Chase Petty (RHP), sal Stewart (3B), Carlos Jorge (2B)
The Chicago White Sox could package Lance Lynn with Lucas Giolito.
The Chicago White Sox don’t only have to give Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Reds. Adding another player to the mix to increase the return might be a great idea.
The Cincinnati Reds would love to add two really good starters as they chase the NL Central Division title. Lance Lynn is the other starter that the White Sox could be moving.
Chase Petty is the number seven prospect in the Reds’ system as a right-handed pitcher. As the number eight guy, Sal Stewart is a third baseman.
Carlos Jorge is not far behind them as prospect number 13. He is a second baseman. With all three of these guys, the White Sox would be getting good volume on a return for two solid starters.
The Reds are trying to become what the White Sox couldn’t when they were on the rise a few years ago. A trade like this could do wonders for both sides.