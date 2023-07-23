These Pedro Grifol quotes suggest he is completely out of touch
The Chicago White Sox lost on Saturday night. Wow, that is the most surprising thing you're going to hear all summer. Isn't it?
Unfortunately, it is not. In fact, losing has become a habit for the White Sox these days. This loss is their second in a row and seventh out of their last ten.
The rebuild is a complete failure which is proven by their 41-59 record in the middle of the "contention window".
It is a record good for fourth place in a very mediocre AL Central Division. This loss to the first-place Minnesota Twins puts them 11.0 games out of first place.
The Chicago White Sox have some big problems on every level.
Who is to blame for all of this? That subject is debated by White Sox fans across the world every day. Even folks that are just baseball fans are surprised at how bad the White Sox are.
Well, manager Pedro Grifol is far from the only person that deserves blame but he is not helping the situation at all. In fact, he is completely in over his head as a first-year manager.
Few people are as out of touch with reality as Grifol right now. His comments after the loss on Saturday are just crazy.
He thinks that he should be batting Eloy Jimenez despite his legs clearly having a problem. He won't give him a day off because they need him in the lineup. He is dead set on trying to win the next game.
Jimenez is clearly not right. He can't even run down to first base and it is so obvious. Pedro Grifol would rather keep putting him out there though because they need his bat so bad.
Someone needs to tell him that the season is over and the franchise's future, including a player like Eloy Jimenez, is more important than avoiding a sweep by the Minnesota Twins on a Sunday in late July.
The fact that he needs to be told that is honestly hilarious. The White Sox are so broken because Rick Hahn or Kenny Williams won't do anything about it. Everyone involved with this team should be ashamed of themselves because this is a nightmare.