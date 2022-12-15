This Chicago sports personality thinks the White Sox are adding a piece soon
The Chicago White Sox have done absolutely nothing to address most of their needs this offseason. As of right now, it is hard to call them a team that is clearly trying to win as they have essentially done nothing.
All they have done so far is add a new manager in Pedro Grifol and sign Mike Clevinger as a free-agent right-handed pitcher. Jose Abreu also left in free agency so say goodbye to the team's best all-around player.
Grifol is a first-time manager so we don't know what to expect from him. Clevinger is trying to bounce back after struggling post-Tommy John in 2022. He also joins a rotation as a righty that doesn't have a single lefty on the staff. You know about Abreu now too.
It is time to change the narrative. Well, at least sign someone to help fill some of the holes on the field that exist right now. One of those is the outfield.
They seem pretty set on having Oscar Colas as the Opening Day right fielder. We also know about Luis Robert's centerfield which is his and nobody is taking it away from him.
We also now know that Eloy Jimenez can clearly be a designated hitter without ever having to play left field again. With Andrew Vaughn as a lock to come to play first base in Abreu's absence, that opens up left field.
Well, ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago personality David Kaplan has reported that the White Sox are close to a deal with a left-fielder. That would be a big move for the White Sox who could really just use anyone at this point. They can't let infielders play the outfield anymore.
If this becomes a true story, the White Sox would instantly become a better team just because they need help. It doesn't matter who they are as long as they are a positive WAR player as that would help the White Sox take a step in the right direction.
This team isn't in the greatest of graces with the fanbase right now and this is their chance to turn it all around. Hopefully, Kaplan is right.