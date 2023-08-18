This fact about Lance Lynn since leaving the White Sox is stunning
The Chicago White Sox are not an impressive team. Part of the reason they are so unimpressive is the fact that their players aren't given the best chance to succeed.
If you need proof of that, look no further than the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn. Everyone they bring in gets better because they provide them with resources and Lynn is the latest example.
Lynn was terrible this season with the Chicago White Sox. It really looked like he was fading away after being an elite pitcher for a long time.
This year with the Sox, Lynn went 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA and a 1.462 WHIP. Saying that is terrible is an understatement.
The Chicago White Sox did not do anything good for Lance Lynn this year.
Fast forward to now where he has made four starts for the Dodgers. He has a 1.44 ERA and a 0.880 WHIP to go with his 3-0 record. Those are sparkling numbers.
He dropped his season ERA to 5.60 and his record is 9-9. Being .500 and having an ERA under six seemed impossible but here we are. The Dodgers fixed him.
This makes tons of people look bad. Ethan Katz, who was supposed to be a pitcher whisperer, is not the guy we thought he was.
Everyone that leaves (for the most part) finds a way to be productive elsewhere. It is not a good look at all.
Lynn was different than someone like Dallas Keuchel who fell off early in 2022. Keuchel just got destroyed every single time he threw a pitch.
Lynn's stuff was good but he just wasn't commanding it well or throwing the right pitch at the right time. The Dodgers clearly know how to fix those problems.
The White Sox can hopefully take this information and find a way to learn from it. There needs to be big-time changes coming from them and helping their players get what they need to succeed should be part of it.