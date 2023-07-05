This former White Sox reliever is in big trouble off the field
The Chicago White Sox have had many different players over the last few seasons that folks will remember for different reasons. One player that folks might remember is Jimmy Cordero.
He was known for showing his muscles while pitching and the fact that manager Rick Renteria loved using him during the 2020 season.
He was a decent pitcher for the White Sox but Renteria did run him into the ground. His bullpen management is something that led to his firing after that season ended.
It clearly didn’t work out long-term with the White Sox for Cordero. We now know that was a good thing for them.
The Chicago White Sox are happy to longer have Jimmy Cordero.
Since the 2020 season ended, despite being a part of the New York Yankees organization, he hadn’t found his way back to the big leagues until this year.
Up to this point, he has made 31 appearances. It will end there as his career is in big-time jeopardy. The latest developments out of New York are not good news.
Cordero is suspended for the rest of 2023 under Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy. The New York Yankees have backed up the decision made by Major League Baseball as they should.
This is a brutal hit to the New York Yankees bullpen as they are missing someone that has been helping them here in 2023. This bullpen has been helping them stay afloat in a very tough division.
We will see how the Yankees are able to battle that type of adversity on the field. It is probably fair to assume that they will find a way to get through it.
None of that is truly important when it comes to this kind of stuff though. Domestic abuse is a serious issue and nobody gets a pass.
Cordero is done for the year and we will have to wait and see what becomes of his career beyond that. He doesn’t deserve much going forward.