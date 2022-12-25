This is the perfect Chicago White Sox wish list for Christmas
The Chicago White Sox were a bad team in 2022 and they still went 81-81. They, more than any team in Major League Baseball, left a lot to be desired.
Of every team that came into the year with high expectations, they failed to meet them the most. Now that we are about halfway through the off-season, they are trying to fix it.
They have tried to make moves that allow them to win more next year in addition to thinking that they could possibly make a run in the playoffs.
Now that Christmas is here, fans probably have some things that they would like to see them do in order to get back on track next year. This is the perfect wish list:
1. Pedro Grifol works out
Tony La Russa was a terrible baseball manager in his last stint with the Chicago White Sox. He was one of the greatest to ever live before that but he didn't have a strong finish at all. Now, the White Sox were forced to move on and are hoping for better results from their new guy.
They hired Pedro Grifol at the beginning of the off-season and it has gone well so far. Outside of one or two minor issues with the coaching staff, most of the decisions on that front have been good. He also looks and sounds the part but he needs to go out there and prove it.
2. Yoan and Yasmani bounce back
Part of the reason that the White Sox were so bad last year is because of the fact that Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal were terrible.
If these two don't bounce back in 2023, they are going to be in a world of hurt again. Both have proven that they can be stars but neither of them lived up to that hype in 2023. Getting back to a similar level would go a long way.
3. Health
The Chicago White Sox have a roster loaded with talent. They haven't been able to get the most out of it, however, because of health.
In 2023, they are hoping that some of the changes that they made are able to help them grow into the team that they were supposed to become. If guys like Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, and Michael Kopech can feel good all year long, this could be a good year.
It isn't perfect in Chicago White Sox land but around Christmas, it is easy to wish for some of these things to come true as it would make our team better.