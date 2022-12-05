This rumor would really shake up the AL Central division
The Chicago White Sox were expected to roll over the AL Central with ease in 2022 after the way things went for everyone in 2021. Maybe it was because of the fact that they thought it would be a breeze or maybe the other teams just played better (or both) but that did not happen.
The Cleveland Guardians ended up winning the division with the White Sox coming in second but the Minnesota Twins were in the race for most of the year. In fact, until the White Sox and Guardians took over in September, the Twins were in first place for most of the year.
One of the biggest reasons for Minnesota climbing out of last place was the play of Luis Arraez. He won the batting title by leading the American League in batting average which is nice but he was just an all around amazing hitter for the entire season.
This wasn't the first time that Arraez was amazing either. He has been a borderline elite hitter in every year of his career (he was a rookie in 2019) and figured out a way to take it to the next level in 2022. He won a Silver Slugger for his efforts as well.
The Minnesota Twins are expressing interest in moving Luis Arraez.
With all of that said, now it sounds like the Minnesota Twins might be looking to trade this superstar. Dan Hayes covers the twins for The Athletic and he is reporting that they might be looking to trade Arraez for a top-tier pitcher.
It is unclear whether or not that would be a good idea for the Twins because Arraez is such a great player but they do need some pitching. They are losing some of the pop in their lineup offensively so getting rid of Arraez doesn't seem to make a whole lot of sense but you just never know.
If they did trade him, that would be good for the White Sox as he has been one of their biggest nightmares to face. Arraez torches everyone but he always seems to play the White Sox well every single time. Getting him out of the AL Central would be awesome.