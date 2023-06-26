This White Sox injury update isn't all that much fun
On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox revealed a few updates about pitchers on their roster that have been out for a while.
The first one is Mike Clevinger. He is currently on the 15-Day Injured List because of right biceps inflammation. He has missed a few starts now since this injury which is not ideal.
The second one is Liam Hendriks who came back from cancer treatment earlier this year. Now, he is on the 15-Day Injured List because of right elbow inflammation.
The Sox clearly need both of these guys healthy but they aren't going to have that luxury for a while. They are both going to be out until mid-July at the earliest.
The White Sox are without Mike Clevinger and Liam Hendriks for a while.
Pedro Grifol told folks that he doesn't believe it will be before the All-Star break for either of them which is where the mid-July timeline comes from.
He mentioned that predicting when Clevinger is going to come back is much harder than Hendriks because he is a starting pitcher.
It may not be certain that either of them come back at all this year but they are both also trade candidates if they do come back.
The White Sox would love for them each to be back with them so they can see them increase their trade value. While they are hurt, other teams won't even think about them.
There might also be people that think it improves their chances at the AL Central but that is getting harder by the day.
Since losing both of them, things have been difficult on the field. They just won their first series in a couple of weeks on Sunday so things are looking bleak. It would be nice to return both of them healthy and on a winning team but that just doesn't appear to be the case.